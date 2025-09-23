Lexie Hull Admits Ex-Aces Guard Gives Fever 'Insights' on Las Vegas Game Plan

The Indiana Fever are looking to jump to a 2-0 series lead against the Las Vegas Aces with their WNBA Semifinals road contest on September 23.

Despite being seen as the clear underdogs against the league's No. 2-seeded team who finished the 2025 regular season on a 16-game winning streak, Indiana cruised to an 89-73 win over Las Vegas during Game 1 on September 21.

Therefore, the Fever have got to be feeling good about their chances against the Aces on Tuesday, despite Becky Hammon's squad surely having made adjustments to better fend off the Fever's offensive attack.

The Aces' biggest problem in Game 1 was they they couldn't slow down superstar guard Kelsey Mitchell, who scored 34 points in just 34 minutes played. However, if they can contain Mitchell, the Fever's lack of depth at the guard position will give Las Vegas an advantage.

The reason Indiana is lacking guard depth is that they've had four guards go down with season-ending injuries to this point in the season. One of these is veteran guard Sydney Colson, who tore her ACL during a game in August.

Lexie Hull Explains How Sydney Colson Helps Fever Prepare for Aces

The Fever signed Colson in free agency this past offseason after Colson spent the past three seasons with Becky Hammon and the Aces (which resulted in her winning two WNBA championships).

However, while Colson can't make an impact on the court, it seems that she's still helping the Fever out against her former team, given what Lexie Hull said when speaking with the media during Tuesday's shootaround.

When Hull was asked how much Colson's voice has resonated with the team during this series against Colson's former team, Hull said, "I mean, she has shared some insights into what she thinks [the Aces] will look for individually, what they will go to at the end of game, end of shot clock.

"And so I think it really does help us, because we kind of know what to look for, and we know a little bit into what they're thinking. And how they're approaching the game helps us respond to it," Hull added, per the Fever's YouTube account.

It isn't a surprise that Colson is doing everything she can to help Indiana prepare for Las Vegas, given that this is her new team.

But fans still have to appreciate Colson's willingness to reveal these "insights" about Becky Hammon's squad that Indiana would not be privy to otherwise.

