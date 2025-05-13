Lexie Hull Assesses 'Different Aura' Around Caitlin Clark Before Fever Season
Anticipation has been building for the Indiana Fever's 2025 season since they hired Stephanie White as the team's next head coach at the end of 2024. This anticipation kept climbing with every offseason roster addition Indiana's front office made, increased around the 2025 WNBA Draft, ascended during training camp and the Fever's three preseason games, and is now at an all-time high just four days before the WNBA regular season begins.
Of course, much of this anticipation is around what star guard Caitlin Clark can do during her second season in the WNBA. Given everything Clark did to improve her game (which was already world-class) during this past offseason, combined with the weapons she has around her (in the form of Fever teammates), the 23-year-old seems poised for an MVP-caliber season that could result in a deep playoff run for her team.
Fever standout Lexie Hull has taken notice of a distinct shift in Clark over the past few months, and was quoted speaking about it in a May 13 interview from ESPN's Alexa Philippou.
"[This year] there is this different aura about it," Hull said of Clark. "That she's here and she's ready to take care of business."
Hull figures to be one of the main beneficiaries of Clark's offseason improvements, as the two have developed a great connection both on and off the basketball court.
Clark's first chance to showcase this "different aura" will come against the Chicago Sky during the Fever's WNBA 2025 regular season opener on May 17.