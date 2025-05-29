Lexie Hull Details Fever 'Starting Over' Feeling Without Caitlin Clark
It wasn't a surprise to anyone to see the Indiana Fever struggle on offense during their May 28 loss to the Washington Mystics. This is largely owed to star guard Caitlin Clark being sidelined due to a left quad strain, which was announced on May 26 and will keep her sidelined for at least two weeks in total.
Therefore, Clark is guaranteed to miss four games, the first of which having been yesterday's 83-77 loss to the Mystics. While the Fever kept its spread-out scoring between players, the team was completely devoid of any transition attack, which is one of Clark's many specialties.
This means less transition three-point opportunities for Indiana wing Lexie Hull, who typically thrives on heading to the corner in transition and waiting for Clark or another guard to find her with the ball.
And when speaking with the media after the Fever's May 29 practice, Hull spoke about the feeling of not having Clark on the court.
"I mean, defenses play us different without Caitlin out there. So we're just trying to figure out what our best looks are. And it's going to be a learning process," Hull said, per the Fever's YouTube channel.
"It feels a little bit like we’re starting over with a different group because everything’s a little bit different without her out there," Hull continued. "But we're excited about the opportunity to have everybody step up. We talk about being deep, and being able to rely on our players to go out there and impact the game in a positive way."
Hopefully, with one game without Clark now under their belts, the Fever will fare better against the winless Connecticut Sun on May 30.