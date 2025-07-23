Lexie Hull Gets Honest About Caitlin Clark 'Why Me?' Questions Amid Injury

In the moments after Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark suffered a right groin injury during her team's July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun (marking the fourth soft tissue injury she has dealt with since April), she walked across the court looking dejected, placed her forehead on a basket stanchion, and went to the Fever's bench while placing a towel over her head.

Clark's teammate and close friend, Lexie Hull, sat next to her on the bench, while Clark looked to be fighting tears. If there was anybody who could help comfort Clark in that moment, it was probably Hull. Then again, nobody can understand the frustration Clark is going through right now; not even Clark, as she had never experienced being injured before this season.

Hull spoke with Robin Lundberg of Women's Fastbreak on SI ahead of Indiana's July 22 game against the New York Liberty (a game in which Clark isn't playing), and spoke about No. 22's spirits right now.

"I mean, there's frustration. There's 'Why now, why me?' Those types of questions. But I think she's got a good head on her shoulders. She'll be fine, she's got a great support system, in her teammates, in her friends, in her family. So she'll be better. She'll be better from this," Hull said, per an X post from Lundberg.

Lexie Hull on Stephanie White’s influence, the Fever ceiling, and Caitlin Clark’s spirits pic.twitter.com/Coa64vlZ8L — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 22, 2025

There's still no indication of how long Clark will be out for, as she's still meeting with doctors. But the bottom line is that it's understandable she's feeling frustrated, and the Fever could certainly use her back on the court.

