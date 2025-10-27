Lexie Hull Gets Honest About 'Jealousy' WNBA Aims at Caitlin Clark and Fever

The Indiana Fever are undoubtedly the WNBA's most popular team. And the reason for this is because they have Caitlin Clark on their roster, who is already the most popular women's basketball has ever had, despite being 23 years old and having only played two WNBA seasons (the second of which was injury-plagued).

Therefore, while the Fever have plenty of fans rooting for their success (which they rewarded with a run to the WNBA Semifinals this season, despite Clark being sidelined), the team also has plenty of fans praying for their downfall. Whether it's not getting on the Clark hype train or just wanting to be a contrarian, there's a vocal minority of women's basketball fans on social media who love rooting against Indiana for whatever reason.

This also manifests itself during games at times, as Indiana draws the biggest crowds during their road contests. While many of these fans are there to support Clark and the Fever, others are looking for Indiana to come up short and get extremely animated when they do.

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench after a play made by the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Lexie Hull Addresses How WNBA Feels About Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever

Fever wing Lexie Hull has had a front-row seat to this shift in how her team is viewed by the women's basketball community, as she was on the roster when this team was at the little of the WNBA standings in 2022 and 2023 and is still on the team right now, when Indiana is basking in the spotlight that Clark provides.

Therefore, it's fascinating to hear Hull speak about how the rest of the league views the Fever, which she revealed during a feature with Glamour Magazine that was published on October 27.

“I think there is a level of jealousy when it comes to the Fever, just because of the media attention and the fans that have shown up for us ever since Caitlin got here,” Hull said in the article. “We’ve heard people and players and teams talking in their locker room about, ‘We can’t let the Fever win.'

“If you have extra motivation to beat us because of something out of our control, that’s fine, if that’s what it takes for you guys to come and try extra hard. I think a little bit of that is needed across the league," Hull continued.

"Everyone should feel like they’re getting everyone else’s best, and I do feel like we get everyone else’s best.”

It sounds like Lexie isn't getting too caught up on how the Fever are perceived by the rest of the league, which is probably for the best.

