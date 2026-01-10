Lexie Hull’s 4-Word WNBA Free Agency Warning Turns Heads

One of many interesting storylines for Indiana Fever fans to follow heading into the 2025 season was what role Lexie Hull would have on the roster.

This is because the Fever added DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sophie Cunningham last offseason, all of whom are primarily wing players (although Cunningham is a guard). While Hull's defense would always be valuable, most believed these three coming to the team would eat into the minutes and overall production that Hull, who was the Fever's No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, would produce.

But the beauty of sports is its unpredictability. Nobody could have imagined that Bonner would sit out games for the Fever before ultimately requesting a trade out of the franchise, thus prompting the Fever's front office to release her. This opened the door for Hull to start games, which she capitalized on in a major way.

Sep 23, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) drives the ball past Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) during the second quarter in game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Hull had the best season of her career in 2025, averaging career-highs in points (7.2), minutes (27.0), rebounds (4.3), assists (1.8), and steals (1.2) per game while typically guarding the other team's best wing player. Plus, she further proved that she's an invaluable piece of the Fever's fantastic locker room chemistry, which only adds value.

Lexie Hull shares chaotic take on upcoming WNBA free agency

If and when a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is ratified, most of the league's veterans will become free agents. Hull is a restricted free agent, which means that the Fever will have the chance to match any offer another team gives her. If they do so, Hull must return to Indiana. And it's hard to imagine that Fever wouldn't extend this offer.

But most players are unrestricted free agents. And Hull conveyed what sort of atmosphere this will create when speaking to the media at Unrivaled.

“It’s gonna be madness,” Hull said of the upcoming WNBA free agency period, per a January 9 article from Madeline Kenney of the New York Post.

The longer CBA talks drag out, the smaller the window gets for WNBA offszn events to happen.



Adding complexity to all of this is the fact that well over 100 players hitting the FA market.



Talked to Unrivaled players about the "madness" that awaits:https://t.co/yY0tpfsyIl — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 10, 2026

Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports quoted Hull as also saying, “You know generally what a team looks like when you’re signing to it. Now they’re going to be saying ‘so and so is really interested. They’re likely going to come.’ But you have no idea," in a January 9 article.

There's no question that chaos will ensue as soon as the free agency period begins. The question is when that free agency period will begin, given the ongoing CBA negotiations.

