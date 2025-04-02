Lexie Hull Sums Up Fever 2025 Season Mindset With 1 Word
Indiana Fever fans are counting down the days (45, to be exact) until May 17, which marks the team's first regular season WNBA game against the Chicago Sky.
Expectations are sky-high for the Fever heading into their 2025 campaign, especially because of the many offseason roster acquisitions they made that immediately turned the team into one of the league's most talented.
Then again, some of the Fever's returning players from 2024 could be the major difference-makers. One of these is standout wing Lexie Hull, who had a breakout 2024 season and will likely be a core rotation piece once the regular season begins.
Hull was recently interviewed by Northview Church. And at one point, she conveyed her prevailing mindset for the upcoming WNBA season.
"I think just being patient," Hull said when asked her driving mindset for this season.
"Throughout my career, that has kind of been the thing that I've really tried to get better at, and it's something you can always get better at. Because you want something now, you want something in the moment, in the season that you're in," she added.
"And sometimes it's not the time. Trusting in the work that I'm putting in, trusting in the process, and the journey of this career, of this season of the Fever, doing exactly what I can in the moment, but not pushing the limits and not expecting certain things to happen now," Hull continued.
"Because the right things will happen at the right time, and I truly believe that."
Hull saying that being "patient" is her word to sum up her season mindset for the Fever is interesting, especially because the WNBA community will expect them to be great straightaway.
Hence why this is certainly a wise mindset for Hull and her team to have.