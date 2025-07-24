Lexie Hull Weighs In on Lisa Leslie's 'Most Underrated' Fever Guard Claim

While their current record might not suggest it, the Indiana Fever have one of the most talented rosters in the WNBA.

This is owed to several moves they made this past offseason that added veteran experience by acquiring names like Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, and Sydney Colson to pair with their core of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Lexie Hull.

Those latter four players led the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016 last year. And while they didn't win a game this season, the hope is that once Clark can get back on the court (and stay there) after recovering from her most recent groin injury, this team will be able to make a run to another playoff appearance, and perhaps reassert themselves as dark horse championship contenders.

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever players Aliyah Boston (left), Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark are in attendance during game six of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Lisa Leslie's Kelsey Mitchell Assessment Gets Lexie Hull's Approval

In Clark's injury absence, Indiana's offense has revolved around Kelsey Mitchell, who has been leading this franchise for many years now. And Lexie Hull spoke about Mitchell's impact during a live episode of Between the Lines with Lisa Leslie, which was released on YouTube on July 21.

Leslie said, "Kelsey Mitchell, even though she's on your guys' team, you guys have the biggest spotlight, she's still the most underrated player! Why is that happening?"

"I agree," Hull said. "[Mitchell] is one of the most athletic, quickest players I've ever seen. the way she can move through a line of people, and still get to the rim, and still get a shot off, it's impressive.

"So, I think she deserves her flowers, people deserve to know how incredible she is. She has been here for years, and I'm so happy that people are coming to watch and support her now," Hull added.

Lexie Hull gives Kelsey Mitchell her flowers 💐 pic.twitter.com/ULGTrXBE0o — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) July 23, 2025

Fever fans are certainly thankful Mitchell is on their roster, and hope this remains the case once she hits free agency again after the 2025 season.

