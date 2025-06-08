Lynx Star's 6-Word Verdict on Caitlin Clark's Fever Impact Speaks Volumes
Over the next 24 or so hours, Indiana Fever fans should get an updated idea of when star guard Caitlin Clark will be returning to the basketball court, after having missed the past two weeks and four games with a left quad strain.
There was a lot of optimism that Clark would only need to miss the minimum two weeks, given that the strain didn't sound overly severe. However, panic increased after the Fever lost their first two games without her, both of which came against teams that Indiana was arguably better than on paper.
Although the Fever have since rebounded from those losses and two their two most recent contests, including a rout over the Chicago Sky on June 7. This gave fans hope that even if Clark isn't cleared to compete when the Fever play the Atlanta Dream on June 10, perhaps the team could still produce a victory.
As if this wasn't already clear before, the Fever are a much better team with Clark on the court. And Minnesota Lynx standout guard Courtney Williams spoke to this during a recent live stream with her teammate Natisha Hiedeman and Wings guard DiJonai Carrington.
“Caitlin Clark make them girls different," Williams said of the Fever, per an X post from @drafts95452567 after the three women were talking about how the Fever might fare against Sky, given that Clark wouldn't be competing in that game.
The undefeated Lynx and the Fever still haven't faced off this season, and won't do so until August 22. Hopefully, Clark is fit and ready to compete in that contest.