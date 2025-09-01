New Fever Guard Gives Heartwarming 3-Word Caitlin Clark Verdict

The Indiana Fever have had to sign several players in the middle of this 2025 WNBA season, given the excessive amount of injuries they have had to deal with, especially in the backcourt.

The first such signing was Aari McDonald. While McDonald played great for Indiana and quickly became a fan favorite, she ultimately suffered a broken foot during a game last month and is now out for the rest of the season.

Since McDonald's signing, the Fever have also brought Chloe Bibby, Odyssey Sims, Kyra Lambert (who was ultimately released), Shey Peddy, and Aerial Powers on board. While all of these players have made their respective impacts felt, it's hard to argue that nobody has done more off the court to endear herself to the Fever fan base than Aerial Powers.

Aug 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers (23) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 76-75 at Crypto.com Arena.

In addition to Powers being a force for Indiana on the court (she scored 17 points in 19 minutes against the Golden State Valkyries on August 31), her infectious energy and bubbly personality have translated, thus granting her a much bigger fan base than she had just a few weeks ago.

Aerial Powers Shares Powerful Words About Caitlin Clark

And what Powers said about her superstar guard teammate, Caitlin Clark (who she hasn't been able to play alongside in a game yet, since Clark is still recovering from a groin injury), during a September 1 interview with Jarrod Castillo of The Mirror is only going to increase the Fever community's opinion of her.

"She's a sweetheart," Powers declared of Clark. "She's so silly. I love her personality. She's such a great light to be around - she's always making us laugh."

Powers also noted that Clark had "definitely" welcomed her to the Fever once she arrived. In speaking about Clark's eventual return from injury, Powers added that Clark is "doing the best she can to get back," but doesn't have a clear idea of when No. 22 will be back on the court.

"It's really just we're just praying that she gets back soon," Powers added.

Aerial Powers on Caitlin prior to the Sparks game: pic.twitter.com/EJtyJ7SJES — lo (@caitscroptop) September 1, 2025

Powers saying Clark, "is a sweetheart," speaks volumes and is surely something Clark's fan base can resonate with.

Can Powers Power the Fever Into Postseason Play?

Indiana will need the best version of Aerial Powers over their final four regular season games. While their making the playoffs is essentially guaranteed at this point, the Fever would be wise to avoid the No. 8 seed, which would force them to play the elite Minnesota Lynx in the first round.

