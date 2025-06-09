Rebecca Lobo Has 'Monster' Prediction for Aliyah Boston Once Caitlin Clark Returns
If there’s one thing WNBA legend and ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo knows, it’s post dominance—and she shared some insights into Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston’s season, and how she’s just getting started.
In a recent X post, Lobo broke down Boston’s staggering efficiency over the Fever’s last four games, where she shot a jaw-dropping 78% from the field while averaging fewer touches without teammate Caitlin Clark on the floor. According to Lobo, Boston has taken just 6.8 field goal attempts per game without Clark, compared to 12.8 with her—all while playing roughly the same minutes.
What Lobo was essentially saying was that when Clark is on the court, Boston eats. “[Aliyah Boston] could be poised for a monster scoring outburst when CC returns,” Lobo wrote, with Fever fans commenting in agreement, “ABCC needs to get back together!”
The chemistry between Clark and Boston is undeniable and their pick-and-roll actions are unmatched. Add that to the gravity Clark commands from defenses, the paint opens up—giving Boston the room to dominate down low.
The Fever have faced an up-and-down start to their 2025 season. With chemistry still coming together and injuries recalibrating the rotation, it’s been a rollercoaster. But Lobo’s analysis signals happy days ahead for the franchise and its fans––and Clark’s return could be the key to unlocking Boston to the next level.
If Lobo’s thoughts are any indication, the rest of the league should get ready. Boston could be gearing up for a takeover, and once Clark is back in the mix, the duo might just be unstoppable.