Rebecca Lobo Incredulous at No Calls for Caitlin Clark in Fever-Wings Game

There's been plenty of commentary on the perceived lack of foul calls awarded to Caitlin Clark this season. Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo is now the latest to add her input to the conversation.

With the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings meeting on national television this Sunday, the ESPN on ABC analyst took the opportunity to highlight some curious officiating.

Early in the first quarter, Clark drove the lane against guard JJ Quinerly, drawing contact numerous times but only garnering a foul at the very end of the sequence.

"There's a grab, there's a hold, there's another grab, I mean all of those are fouls," Lobo commented as ESPN flashed a series of replays. "Every single one of them, and, finally, they call it."

Broadcast team breaks down every foul defenders are allowed to get away with on Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/985PVBvwH8 — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 13, 2025

Play-by-play broadcaster Ryan Ruocco echoed her sentiments as they examined Quinerly's physical defense.

Clark ultimately earned herself a trip to the free-throw line and buried both of her free throws. Still, the sequence highlights many of the complaints that have been made by the Fever this season.

Fans may remember that Sophie Cunningham called out WNBA referees earlier this season for failing to "protect" Clark, and head coach Stephanie White has also been vocal about her displeasure with officiating this season.

With Clark already battling a pair of lower-body injuries that have sidelined her for nine games, there's an even brighter spotlight on the level of contact WNBA officials allow against the Fever superstar.

Fortunately for Clark and the Fever, the lack of whistles didn't slow them down against the Wings going into halftime.

