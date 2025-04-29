Rebecca Lobo Sends Strong Message About Indiana Fever's 2025 Schedule
The Indiana Fever started their 2024 WNBA regular season with five consecutive losses and a brutal 1-8 record in their first nine games.
While it was clear that the Fever were lacking cohesion and chemistry on the court, the schedule they were given didn't do them any favors.
WNBA icon Rebecca Lobo spoke about this with an X post on May 24, 2024, that wrote, "Context: the @IndianaFever are the only @wnba team this season scheduled to play 11 games in 20 days. It has happened only one other time since 2007. The 2011 Mystics went 1-10 in their similar stretch and finished the season 6-28 (last in the East)."
Indiana ultimately rebounded from this brutal start, producing a 20-20 record and advancing to the WNBA Playoffs.
Now the Fever are feeling better than ever, as they're taking a re-tooled roster that appears to be among the league's best heading into the 2025 season.
They also have a much more favorable early-season schedule, which Lobo conveyed with an April 29 X post and graphic.
"What a difference a year makes, in terms of the @IndianaFever‘s early schedule. Last year they started with one of the toughest stretches in @WNBA history. This year’s early schedule is MUCH friendlier," Lobo wrote.
The graphic she posted noted how the Fever have 11 games in 32 days (as opposed to 11 games in 20 days last year), seven of which are home and four are away (compared to five at home and six on the road in 2024), and 0 back-to-back games compared to two back-ro-backs in these first 11 games in 2024.
Fever fans have got to be feeling good about this distinct shift in their schedule.