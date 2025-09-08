Rebecca Lobo Shares How Indiana Fever's WNBA Playoffs Can Be 'Massive Success'

The Indiana Fever secured their spot in the 2025 WNBA playoffs with their dominant win over the Washington Mystics on September 7. While the team's exact seeding is still up in the air, the most likely scenario is that Indiana will take the No. 7 seed, with the Golden State Valkyries taking the No. 6 spot and the Seattle Storm coming in at No. 8.

If the Fever are No. 7, it means they still play the No. 2 seed, which could be either the Las Vegas Aces, the Atlanta Dream, or the Phoenix Mercury, as all three of these teams are within a game of each other in the standings right now.

Regardless, the Fever have a tough task ahead of them, given that all three of these squads are elite. But considering all the adversity that Indiana has dealt with up to and through this entire season (largely in the form of injuries), nobody can count Indiana out.

Sep 7, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers (23) reacts after a play against the Washington Mystics during the fourth quarter at CFG Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Rebecca Lobo Shares Strong Messsage on Indiana Fever's WNBA Playoff Hopes

One person who isn't counting out the Fever quite yet is women's basketball icon Rebecca Lobo, which was conveyed through comments she made during a September 8 interview with ESPN Front Row.

When asked what stands out to her about the Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx game that's being broadcast on ESPN on September 9 (which is Indiana's last regular season contest), Lobo said, "I’m intrigued by how different the path to the playoffs was for each team. Each fan base had legit championship expectations coming into the season... The Fever, of course, have taken a much different road, losing five players to season-ending injuries."

Lobo then added, "Now both teams end the regular season and will start the playoffs with much different expectations for what a successful playoff run will be. A championship is a real goal for the Lynx. I think a first-round playoff upset would be seen as a massive success for Indy, considering the roster turnover they have had this year."

Lobo is well aware that the Fever were expected to compete for a WNBA championship at the start of this 2025 season.

However, given that Caitlin Clark only played in 13 games, DeWanna Bonner was released by the team after requesting a trade earlier in the year, and the other season-ending injuries Indiana has suffered, an upset in the first round would absolutely feel like a massive success and would bolster excitement for what's to come in 2026.

