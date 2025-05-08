Sheryl Swoopes 'Confused' Over Stephanie White's Fever Preseason Playing Time Choices
While wins and losses aren't a big deal during the preseason, Indiana Fever fans were still glad to see their team produce two consecutive victories this past weekend.
However, there was more excitement about seeing the Fever back on the basketball court, along with how this team's many new roster pieces performed together. Because Caitlin Clark sat out Indiana's May 3 game against the Washington Mystics because of tightness in her leg, this provided an opportunity for other players to receive more minutes.
Although WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes questioned some of the decisions that Fever head coach Stephanie White made in this May 3 contest as it pertained to playing time, which she explained during a May 6 episode of The Women's Hoops Show.
"Even though the starters weren't in, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull, they've been in the league for a while," Swoopes said, per The Women's Hoops Show's YouTube account. "You actually had players like Bree Hall. Why wasn't she in that game, per se, if you're still trying to figure out who's going to make the team, who you're gonna cut?
"So I was a little confused with what Steph [White] was doing, but anyway, it is what it is," Swoopes added. "But to me, when I think about preseason, it really isn't so much for your players that you know are returning... It's more about, 'I'm not sure about this particular player. Let me get her in a real-life game situation and see how she handles that.'"
Perhaps Swoopes and White have a difference in opinion when it comes to allocating playing time for preseason games.