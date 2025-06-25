Skylar Diggins Details How Storm 'Locked In' to Caitlin Clark During Fever Win

The Indiana Fever secured one of their best wins of the 2025 WNBA regular season on June 24, as they defeated the Seattle Storm on the road by a score of 94-86.

For the Fever to score 94 points in a game, one would usually assume that meant star guard Caitlin Clark cooked on offense. However, that was far from the case on Tuesday, as she scored just 6 points (which is the second-lowest single-game point total of her WNBA career) and didn't make a single three-pointer. Instead, the Fever relied on Aliyah Boston (a career-high 31 points), Kelsey Mitchell (26 points), and Lexie Hull (15 points) for the lion's share of their offensive production.

Clark was still able to make an impact, as she finished with 9 assists and 3 steals. And a big reason why her teammates scored so much was that No. 22 was attracting attention and made smart, effective passes.

And after the game, Storm guard Skylar Diggins spoke about how focusing on containing Clark allowed other Fever players to thrive.

"We locked in to Caitlin Clark, we threw different coverages [at her], and we got her with eight turnovers. That's what we wanted," Diggins said, per a YouTube video from TJ Sports Queens. "And Aliyah Boston is her favorite target. And she got loose."

Diggins later added, "I thought [the Fever] out-teamed us tonight, a little bit too. I thought they were quicker to 50/50 balls, to the [offensive] boards, securing the rebound. They were more physical than we were.

"I thought they were better than us in every category tonight, and it's unacceptable."

Fever fans are hoping their team can use this victory to start a winning streak, given that six of their next seven games are at home.

