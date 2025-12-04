Sophie Cunningham Admits Uncertainty About Indiana Fever Future

Sophie Cunningham has made it very clear that she loved her 2025 WNBA season spent with the Indiana Fever, and would welcome a return to the team in 2026 if it made sense. And given how well Cunningham fit into the Fever's roster last season, both on the court and off it, one would imagine that the Fever front office is also keen for her to return.

However, just because there's mutual interest doesn't mean her return to the team is guaranteed. For one, there is no guarantee there will be a 2026 WNBA season, given that the league office and its players are still negotiating a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). If and when that gets ratified, then the focus can turn to free agency.

And almost every single WNBA player who isn't currently on a rookie contract is becoming a free agent this offseason. This means that Cunningham will likely receive interest from other teams along with Indiana, and the Fever would find a better fit than Cunningham for their roster.

All of this is to say that Cunningham returning to Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena in a Fever jersey next year is still up in the air, regardless of what she, the front office, or fans want.

Aug 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) leaves the court after the game against the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Sends Message About Indiana Fever Future

Cunningham spoke to this uncertainty during her appearance on a December 1 episode of internet personality Caleb Pressley's Halftime Circus show, which was broadcast on X.

“I am not with any [team] right now, no one is with anybody," Cunningham said when asked to explain her current WNBA situation. "So, I'm part of the new CBA, and I'm waiting to see who I'm gonna be with. So it could be with the Fever, it might not be with the Fever."

Granted, Cunningham is merely explaining her situation and is speaking the truth about her not currently being under contract with the Fever. But the fact that she was quick to convey that she isn't tied to Indiana right now might raise some eyebrows among fans.

At the end of the day, it's hard to imagine that Cunningham won't be back with the Fever. Or at least, it's hard to imagine what the roster would look like and how it would function with her not there. But she's ultimately going to make the choice that is best for her, which means the Fever front office will have to pay Cunningham what she's worth if they want her back.

