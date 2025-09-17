Sophie Cunningham Cooks Caitlin Clark's 'Awful' Nike Shoe Move at Fever Playoff Game

One of the most wholesome storylines for Indiana Fever fans to follow during this 2025 WNBA regular season has been the friendship between superstars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham.

Cunningham went viral for her praise for Clark when speaking on a podcast well over one year ago, back when Cunningham was still on the Phoenix Mercury and Clark was a rookie with the Fever. Cunningham also noted that she would love to play with Clark one day, and even tried recruiting her to Phoenix.

Cunningham's wish was granted (albeit not with the Mercury) when she was traded to Indiana this past offseason. It didn't take these two long to build a bond from there, which was quickly shown by their interactions with each other in the lead-up to Indiana's 2025 WNBA regular season.

Indiana Fever Sophie Cunningham (8) hugs Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark (22) on Saturday, May 3, 2025, during a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Washington Mystics in overtime, 79-74. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately, the off-court chemistry that Clark and Cunningham built together didn't amount to much on the court, given that both had injury-plagued 2025 campaigns. Both are now sidelined for the rest of this season while their team is trying to stay alive against the Atlanta Dream in the playoffs.

Sophie Cunningham Cooks 'Awful' Caitlin Clark Nike Shoe Decision

Everybody knows that a bit of lighthearted banter is often a key pillar to any solid and stable friendship. This is certainly the case with Clark and Cunningham, as these two often go back and forth, teasing each other on social media.

Cunningham also isn't afraid to tease Clark in person, which was shown by her reaction to Clark's black Nike Air Force shoes she wore on the sidelines for Tuesday's Fever home playoff game.

Fever insider Scott Agness posted an X video of Clark on the sidelines sporting her Nike shoes pregame. Aliyah Boston seemed to be a fan, as she reacted to them by saying, “Black forces? Oh, I'm scared! I'm scared! Oh, you mean business, h*** yeah."

Cunningham then walked up, prompting Clark to do a little dance for her while Boston kept hyping Clark's shoes up.

"She’s a threat. These refs better watch out. She’s gonna be stepping today," Boston added.

Then Cunningham came over to Boston and said, "With the black socks? Awful, dude."

caitlin rocking black air force 1s



aliyah: “black forces? i’m scared of her. she’s a threat. them refs better watch out. she’s gonna be stepping today.”



sophie: “with the black socks? awful.” pic.twitter.com/ooPPh4FpGT — correlation (@nosyone4) September 16, 2025

This got a laugh out of Clark while Boston refuted Cunningham's stance, saying she messed with it and that Clark means business.

"Black forces is crazy!" Boston concluded.

Perhaps Boston will be inspired by this shoe choice and put together an impressive outing against the Dream on Tuesday.

