Sophie Cunningham Cracks Joke About Fever Enforcer Status Amid Fitting Endorsement

Even before she signed with the Indiana Fever this past offseason, veteran guard Sophie Cunningham has earned a reputation for not taking any disrespect lightly, regardless of whether it is directed her way or toward her WNBA teammates.

And this became apparent on a grand scale during the Fever's June 17 game against the Connecticut Sun, when Cunningham got ejected for grabbing and throwing guard Jacy Sheldon to the ground in the fourth quarter, which was retaliation for Sheldon poking Caitlin Clark in the eye one quarter earlier.

Not only did this start a brawl between these two teams but it also turned Cunningham into a household name, and cemented her status of Indiana's enforcer.

Three days after this occurred, it came out that Cunningham received nearly one million additional social media followers, which was sure to work wonders for her being able to secure endorsements. Cunningham made one such endorsement on Sunday, which was with Ring Home Security Cameras. And the endorsement included Cunningham joking about being an enforcer.

"In light of recent events, you guys know how serious I am about protecting my girls on the court. But what's protecting my home court, aka my actual home? The obvious choice is Ring," Cunningham said in a video that was posted to her Instagram with the caption, "On the court, I protect my team. At home,@ringprotects me. 💙#ad".

Props to Cunningham (and Ring) for capitalizing on the aftermath of that June 17 scuffle. This brand deal is surely helping Cunningham make up for that $400 fine she received for throwing Sheldon down.

