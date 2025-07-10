Sophie Cunningham Details Caitlin Clark 'Two Different Teams' Fever Adjustment

The Indiana Fever did not adjust well to star guard Caitlin Clark being back in the lineup during the team's July 9 game against the Golden State Valkyries, which is shown by them suffering an 80-61 defeat and performing to a fraction of their potential on offense.

Many expected the Fever to turn back into an offensive juggernaut once Clark returned from the groin injury that kept her sidelined for five games, given how dynamic a scorer and playmaker No. 22 is.

However, that was far from the case. And Fever guard Sophie Cunningham detailed why this might be when speaking with the media after Indiana's July 10 practice.

"I think that everyone saw that we kind of got some flow when Cait was hurt, and our offense was clicking. But now we have to have a new offense when she's in there, because she just brings that much to the game. So we have to adjust," Cunningham said, per the Fever's YouTube account.

She later added, "When [Caitlin] is playing with us, we play a different style of basketball. It's almost like two different teams, right? When she's with us, you play a different style. When she's hurt — which hopefully she's done being hurt, Lord, please hear us — then we play a whole different style.

"But I do think that once we catch rhythm with her in, we're gonna be really, really good. But we can't just keep saying it. You've got to put your money where your mouth is," she added.

Clark keeping healthy will surely work wonders when it comes to Indiana cementing an offensive identity.

