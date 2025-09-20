Sophie Cunningham Explains 'Key' to Indiana Fever Beating Las Vegas Aces

While the Indiana Fever's thrilling first-round WNBA postseason series victory against the Atlanta Dream still feels fresh, they don't have time to dwell and reminisce on that upset, as their WNBA Semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces begins on September 21.

The Fever are already in Las Vegas, and Saturday will be a crucial practice day for this team when it comes to crafting and beginning to implement a game plan to take on the Aces. And given that Las Vegas was riding a 16-game winning streak heading into the playoffs (although they then came incredibly close to losing to the Seattle Storm in the first round), the Fever clearly have their work cut out for them.

It's no secret that the Aces' success on both ends of the floor revolves around reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson (who many think will win the 2025 WNBA MVP award, as well). Therefore, head coach Stephanie White's game plan will surely hinge on trying to slow Wilson down as much as possible.

Sep 18, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to a play against the Seattle Storm in the third quarter during game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Speaks on Fever vs. Aces WNBA Playoff Matchup

Injured Fever star Sophie Cunningham released a September 19 episode of her Show Me Something podcast. And her comments and expectations about this upcoming playoff series are interesting to hear.

After Cunningham's co-host West Wilson noted that the Fever are 2-1 against the Aces this year but that rosters look a lot different now, Cunningham said, "Their best player, A'ja... One of our best players is [Aliyah Boston]... They'll be guarding each other. And I think that's what makes it so cool. Both are healthy,

"And the key to really stopping them is stopping A'ja," Cunningham added. "I think the matchup between AB and A'ja was huge. Huge, huge. So we've still got to key in on that. But honestly, we are just a completely different team, and so are they... Their momentum and the way they're playing is different from when we played them. And then our roster is completely, completely different."

"I think the key matchup right there is AB and A'ja, and it has always been a freakin' battle. They go at it. It's gonna be fun," she concluded.

Cunningham also conveyed confidence in the Fever's chances against the Aces because they're the underdogs and have nothing to lose, while all of the pressure is on Las Vegas.

Game 1 in Sunday will speak volumes about the physicality and intensity fans can expect from this best-of-five series.

