Sophie Cunningham Gets Blunt About 'Happier' Fever Fit After Move From Mercury

The Indiana Fever fell to 17-14 on the 2025 WNBA season after being blown out by the Phoenix Mercury 95-60 on August 7.

It was clear from opening tip-off that the Mercury were playing energized, cohesive basketball on Thursday, and appeared keen to avenge their road loss to Indiana back on July 30. It was also a clearly emotional contest for DeWanna Bonner, who had a tumultuous and brief tenure with the Fever before ultimately getting released by them in June.

The game was also surely emotional for Sophie Cunningham, as it marked her first time playing in Phoenix since joining the Fever this past offseason. Cunningham spent her first six WNBA seasons with the Mercury, which included a trip to the WNBA Finals in 2021.

Sophie Cunningham Sends Clear Message About Recent Change of Scenery

Cunningham spoke with the media following Thursday's loss. And at one point. she sent a clear message about how she's feeling about her time with the Fever after all that time spent in Phoenix.

"You know, [Arizona] was good to me. But I'm way happier where I'm at now," Cunningham said when asked about how it felt returning to Phoenix, per the Fever's YouTube account.

"It was good to see people, it was fun to play in front of some fans. But I'm way happier in Indiana," she added.

It isn't a surprise to hear Cunningham say this, as all indications have been that she's really enjoying her time with the Fever. Not only has she performed well on the court, but her proximity to star guard Caitlin Clark has been massively beneficial for her star power to continue growing.

And Cunningham acting as the Fever's enforcer (especially on Clark's behalf) has made her beloved among Indiana's fan base.

Sophie Cunningham's Potential Future with the Fever

Sophie Cunningham was traded to the Fever as part of a massive three-team trade that included Indiana, Phoenix, and the Dallas Wings. The full details of the trade included Satou Sabally, Kalani Brown, and Sevgi Uzun going from the Wings to the Mercury. Dallas received Tyasha Harris from Phoenix, along with NaLyssa Smith (who is now with the Las Vegas Aces and No. 8 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from Indiana.

The Fever get Sophie Cunningham and the draft's No. 19 pick, which they used on rookie Makayla Timpson.

Cunningham, like just about every other WNBA veteran, is an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season. One would imagine that Indiana would like to re-sign her if the opportunity presents itself.

