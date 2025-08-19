Sophie Cunningham Injury Update Makes For Further Fever Season-Ending Blow

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham suffered a knee injury while playing defense during the team's August 17 game against the Connecticut Sun. Veteran player Bria Hartley fell into the outside of Cunningham's right leg after making a pass, which caused clear pain for Cunningham straightaway.

She hobbled around the baseline for a few moments before falling to the ground, clutching her knee. Play stopped soon after and the Fever staff and players went to Cunningham's side. After a short time, Cunningham was taken into the locker room and didn't return to the game.

When any knee injury occurs, the first fear is always that it's a torn ACL. And while the exact diagnosis of Cunningham's injury wasn't a torn ACL, Indiana did provide a disheartening update on Cunningham through a press release on August 19.

"The Indiana Fever announced today that guard Sophie Cunningham will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season after suffering an injury during the team’s game at the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon. Cunningham sustained a season-ending injury in her right knee during the second quarter of the game and is expected to make a full recovery," the press release wrote.

Sophie Cunningham will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury during our game at Connecticut on Sunday.



in a corresponding move, we have signed guard Shey Peddy to a 7-day hardship contract and released Kyra Lambert.



more info: https://t.co/pazNkkdbG3 pic.twitter.com/vZUNcQc2Dx — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 19, 2025

What Sophie Cunningham Season-Ending Injury Means for Fever

While it's interesting that the Fever didn't say exactly what sort of injury Cunningham is dealing with, IndyStar reporter Chloe Peterson noted in an X post that Cunningham suffered a torn MCL. While this isn't as significant as an ACL tear, the bottom line is that her season is still done.

There's no doubt that this is a major blow for the Fever on the court, as Cunningham has been a valuable defensive asset and proved an aptitude for making timely three-point shots.

Sophie Cunningham suffered an MCL tear in her right knee, league source confirms. Her injury affected the Fever's decision to release Kyra Lambert and sign Shey Peddy, a six-year league veteran.



The moves didn't have anything to do with CC's status.https://t.co/UYtdk6iAHc — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) August 19, 2025

But it might be even bigger of a loss off the court, given how integral Cunningham has clearly been in the Fever's locker room. Not to mention that she has been an enforcer for the team so far this season, and her grit on the court has been a key part in forging the team's identity.

Of course, this is far from the first injury the Fever have had to overcome in what is beginning to feel like a cursed season. Star guard Caitlin Clark has missed a majority of Indiana's games this season and has been sidelined since July 15 with a groin injury.

While Clark's return could be coming over the next week or so, the Fever's hopes of becoming WNBA championship contenders have been dealt a brutal blow without having Cunningham available. It will be interesting to see how the team responds in the coming games.

