Sophie Cunningham Makes 'Inappropriate' Admission When Asked About Caitlin Clark

There's a world where Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark both aren't on the Indiana Fever once the 2026 WNBA season arrives.

Clark will remain with the Fever, as she's still under her rookie contract with the team. But Cunningham is an unrestricted free agent and will likely end up on whichever team is offering her the most money (although she has also made it clear that she'd like to return to Indiana if it makes sense for both sides).

Fever fans are surely hoping that these two are back on the same team, given that the bond they built after Cunningham was traded to Indiana in 2025 provided a ton of entertainment and viral moments, despite them not getting to spend much time on the court together.

Indiana Fever guards Sophie Cunningham (8) and Lexie Hull (10) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Makes 'Wild' WNBA Claim After Caitlin Clark Question

Cunningham was the guest on a February 25 episode of the "Like a Farmer" Podcast alongside host Pat Spinosa.

Cunningham was asked about her best Caitlin Clark story at one point in their discussion and said, "First of all, I think she is such a normal human. She truly is. Like, she loves ball, you know what I mean? But my favorite story? I don't even know if I have a favorite story, but she's a big ole dork. I think it's just an overall, like, you kind of go in and you don't know what to expect. She's a generational player; she has all this tension and carries it all so well, especially being her age.

"And I promise you, she's the biggest dork you will ever meet," Cunningham continued of Clark. "So I just love her. Like, love her whole vibe. There's not one whole story that kind of sticks out."

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) on the sidelines on July 15, 2025. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

She then added, "I think one thing that people don't understand is the WNBA is so inappropriate." Cunningham then burst out in laughter before continuing, "Like, we are just, tight-knit. But we have had people who work for the NBA and go to the WNBA. And NBA guys, in what they do, and what they talk about, doesn't even come close to... like, we're wild. We say some crazy, cray stuff. We're just a fun time in the W. I don't know."

"And I can't repeat a lot of things that are said," Cunningham concluded.

Cunningham clearly didn't want to detail the sort of chatter that goes on behind closed doors with the Fever. But that didn't make her answer any less interesting.