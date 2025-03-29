Sophie Cunningham Ready for Supporting Role Aside Caitlin Clark and 'Stacked' Fever
The Indiana Fever made several moves to bolster what was an already solid roster this season, immediately turning them into 2025 WNBA championship contenders.
Despite Indiana's impressive roster, everybody knows that championships are not won on paper. It takes a ton of time and effort for players to create chemistry and learn to complement each other on the basketball court. And given all the new pieces that Fever will be trying to fit together in the coming months, there will likely be some growing pains as everybody learns their new role.
What's for sure is that it will be fascinating to see how the shot distribution shakes out, considering the many talented players on the team. But one person who isn't worried about that is Fever wing Sophie Cunningham, who made that evident during an interview with US Weekly on March 28.
“To me, it’s not about competition,” Cunningham continued. “I’m all about empowering other women. I’m about helping my teammates be their best selves. I’m all about being my best self. And I just feel like that if we can do that together, then great things are gonna happen.”
She then said, “I’m gonna let [Caitlin Clark] be the star that she is, and she totally deserves it. If she needs me in the corner when I have a wide open three, then I’ll be there to support her.
"I really am excited to get up there and play with her, play with Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, you have DeWanna Bonner, you have Natasha Howard. Our team is stacked. Stacked," she added.
It sounds like Cunningham is just as excited as her fanbase for the 2025 season to begin.