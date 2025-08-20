Sophie Cunningham's 3-Word Report on Caitlin Clark Fever Recovery Status Says It All

On August 19, news broke that Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham had suffered a torn MCL ligament in her right knee during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. As a result, Cunningham will be missing the rest of the 2025 WNBA season.

Cunningham isn't the only Fever player who has suffered a season-ending injury in the past two weeks. Point guards Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson both sustained serious injuries during the Fever's August 7 contest against the Phoenix Mercury. McDonald broke her foot, and Colson tore her ACL. All three of these players will need surgery and won't come back until 2026.

Of course, none of these are the most notorious injury the Fever are dealing with, as superstar guard Caitlin Clark has been sidelined since July 15 with a groin injury. While there has been no indication of when Clark will return, the hope is that she'll be back playing for the Fever by the end of August.

Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts with a possible injury after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Speaks on Caitlin Clark Injury Recovery

Everybody women's basketball fan wants to get an update on Clark's progress and when they can expect her to make her return. However, Sophie Cunningham sent a strong message about this when her Show Me Something podcast co-host West Wilson asked her about Clark's recovery timeline during an August 19 episode.

"I don't know," Cunningham said when asked about whether Caitlin is close to returning. "Everyone keeps asking, everyone's like, 'You know!' I'm like, literally, she doesn't even know. It's just a day-by-day legit type of thing.

"So yeah, she's close. But you also have to remember, she could be playing if she wasn't in the WNBA by now," Cunningham added. "But at this level, with how deep and how good people are nowadays in our league, which is the best it has ever been, you can't just be good. You have to be on top of your game."

She then continued on Clark, "Trying to get her back in game shape is what I think they're trying to do, but again, it's literally a day-by-day. I'm not holding out any information. I just literally don't know."

Props to Cunningham for being transparent with what she knows. But the bottom line is that, just like everyone else, she has no idea what No. 22 will be back on the court. That's the unfortunate nature of soft tissue injuries, and is also why Clark keeps getting hurt again soon after returning from the most recent ailment she has been dealing with.

