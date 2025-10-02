Sophie Cunningham's 'Blonde' Comment on Fever Free Agency Future Speaks Volumes

Essentially, every single WNBA player who is not still on their rookie contract is set to become a free agent this offseason. This is because these players were shrewd enough to negotiate contracts that would end at the same time as the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which limits the salaries they can secure.

The WNBA players and the league office are (hopefully) expected to agree on a new CBA by the time the 2026 season rolls around. And players have made it clear that their biggest focus for this new CBA is much greater salaries. Therefore, these veterans will all be seeking lucrative deals, and the league's landscape in terms of where players end up will look a lot different in 2026 compared to what it is now.

Given that Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are still on their rookie contracts, the current Fever players who this will impact the most are Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard, and Sophie Cunningham. Fever GM Amber Cox already expressed interest in bringing Mitchell back, and one would imagine that she'd feel the same way about Howard and Cunningham if everything worked out.

Sep 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) dribbles the ball in the first half during game four against the Las Vegas Aces of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Speaks on Fever Future Amid Impending WNBA Free Agency

Sophie Cunningham conducted her Fever 2025 season exit interview on October 2. And at one point, she got honest about her desire to stay in Indiana.

After being asked about her saying, "you better believe we are coming for EVERYBODY next season," in an X post after the Fever's season ended earlier this week, and whether she'd like to stay in Indiana, Cunningham said, "I have loved being here. And I don't think that's news to anybody. I think that just being back in the Midwest, and being around girls that you truly do love — I've been in the league for seven years, and I've never been a part of a team line this," per an X post from @ericaf455.

us. can’t make this season up! so much to be proud of. you better believe we are coming for EVERYBODY next season. pic.twitter.com/P2QuSdZZLV — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) October 1, 2025

"When you've been through this type of season together, when you're invested in each other's lives outside of basketball, of course you want to come back," Cunningham added. "I'm definitely gonna be entertaining other teams, other offers, but... I've had a great time here, and I'd like to continue that. But I also think with the new CBA, there's a lot on the line.

"I might be blonde, but I can't just not look at other opportunities," she concluded.

Sophie talks about what next season and free agency looks like for her.



ps…Sophie loves Indy pic.twitter.com/6P26z84Ap2 — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) October 2, 2025

Of course, Cunningham had to drop a joke when speaking about her free agency future. But her overarching sentiment makes it clear that she wants to be in Indiana next season, so long as it makes sense for her bank account.

Recommended Reading: