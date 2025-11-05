Sophie Cunningham's Caddie Request to Caitlin Clark Comes True

While Indiana Fever fans would certainly prefer to see Caitlin Clark back competing on the basketball court, they'll take anything they can get when it comes to seeing No. 22 getting her competitive juices flowing after she was limited to playing 13 games in the Fever's 2025 WNBA season.

And this is why there's a lot of excitement around Clark partaking in The Annika LPGA Pro-Am event on November 12, which is the second straight year that the Fever superstar guard will be taking her clubs to the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

When explaining why Clark is running back this competition, she said, “I had an amazing time at The Annika last November and participating in the Pro-Am alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam, two of the best in the game. I’m honored to be an ambassador for a company in Gainbridge that is so committed to elevating women’s sports. I can’t wait to return to Tampa in November to play in the Pro-Am with the best women golfers in the world," per an October 16 article from The Athletic.

Nov 13, 2024; Belleair, Florida, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) participates in The Annika golf tournament Pro Am at Pelican Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham's Caitlin Clark Caddie Request Gets Granted

It wasn't just Fever fans who seemed excited about Clark's participation in this golfing event. Once the Fever's Instagram account made an October 16 post confirming Clark's participation that was captioned, "Caitlin Clark returns to play at the @theannikalpga driven by Gainbridge Pro-Am on November 12 at Pelican Golf Club 👀⛳," the top comment was from Clark's Fever star teammate, Sophie Cunningham.

"@caitlinclark22 need a couple of caddies? @lexiehulll 😏🍻," Cunningham wrote, tagging their Fever teammate Lexie Hull, as well. To which Hull responded, "@sophie_cham sign us up!!!"

Initially, it seemed like Cunningham was just kidding around. But that is clearly not the case, as shown by a November 5 Instagram post from The Annika event that was captioned, "Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull, will serve as celebrity caddies during the Wednesday Pro-Am at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican!

"They’ll be alongside Caitlin Clark, Nelly Korda, and Lauryn Nguyen for an unforgettable day at Pelican Golf Club on Nov. 12," the post added.

Therefore, Clark will now be flanked by two of her most beloved Fever teammates during this golf event.

Clark managed to create a lot of memorable golf content last season. However, with Cunningham and Hull now there with her, the energy and entertainment are sure to be off the charts.

