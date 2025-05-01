Sophie Cunningham's Lexie Hull Fever 'Twins' Comment Turns Heads
One of the Indiana Fever's biggest priorities this past offseason was adding depth and experience at the wing. And they did a fantastic job addressing this need, as they signed DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard in free agency and traded for former Phoenix Mercury standout Sophie Cunningham.
While every new Fever player seems excited about their new home, perhaps none more so than Cunningham, who has conveyed this during several different interviews. Not only does she make a great fit for the Fever on the court, but her energetic personality seems like an immediate fit in the locker room.
The Indiana Fever's social media team posted videos of every player's April 30 media day interviews. And on YouTube, they posted Cunningham's and Fever teammate Lexie Hull's consecutively. This prompted one X user to post a picture of the two videos' thumbnails (which look extremely similar) with the caption, "for a spilt second i thought they posted the same video twice lmao".
This prompted a response from Cunningham, who wrote, "twins 👯".
This post has gone viral, amassing over 135,000 views in just a couple of hours. It also caught the attention of Lexie Hull's mom, Jaime, who wrote, "Maybe a triplet?? lol Definitely hard to tell you two apart on some of the clips and I’m Lexie’s mom! 🤣🤣🤣. Welcome to Indy Sophie. So excited to meet you! 🥰".
This is a reference to the fact that Lexie Hull has an identical twin named Lacie.
Fever fans are hoping Hull and Cunningham can mirror each other's success this upcoming season.