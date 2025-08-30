Sophie Cunningham's Stressed Fever vs. Sparks Fan Stance Says It All

Every game the Indiana Fever will be playing for the rest of the 2025 WNBA season is going to be extremely high stakes.

This is owed to the fact that Indiana is in the thick of the playoff race. While their 20-18 record heading into their August 29 game against the Los Angeles Sparks puts them at the No. 6 seed, only two games separate them and the Sparks, who are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to postseason play.

Therefore, Friday's game has even higher stakes than a usual contest at this time of year. And given that the Fever still have a game against the Golden State Valkyries and the Washington Mystics (both of whom are close to them in the standings) after facing the Sparks, there is a lot of stressful watching to come for Indiana fans.

However, it's not just regular fans who are feeling the pressure when watching their team. Star guard Sophie Cunningham is, too.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts to a call from the referee on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Dallas Wings defeated the Indiana Fever, 81-80. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Shares Stressful Stance During Fever vs. Sparks Showdown

Cunningham suffered a torn MCL in her right knee during the Fever's August 17 game against the Connecticut Sun. This required surgery and will keep Cunningham out for the remainder of the season.

Since Cunningham had surgery a week ago, she didn't travel with Indiana for their three-game road trip on the West Coast. Therefore, she's forced to watch Friday's game against the Sparks like every other fan. And this seems to be stressing her out, which she conveyed with an X post while the game was underway.

"is it always this stressful being a fan? I can’t take it… can’t sit still," Cunningham wrote, which is quickly going viral.

While Cunningham won't be on the court for the rest of this year, her dedication to the team and her teammates has been made extremely apparent throughout this season, both during games and in the locker room.

One can't blame Cunningham for feeling helpless, as she's usually used to being a key component of the Fever functioning at full capacity on the court. But she's going to have to get used to this feeling, given the important games Indiana will be playing soon.

At least Cunningham can be on the sideline with her teammates when they're at home. But when her Fever squad is on the road, it seems this distance is too much for No. 8 to bear.

