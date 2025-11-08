Sophie Cunningham's Touching Meal Message Sparks Fever Fan Return Support

Many Indiana Fever fans probably didn't know what they were getting when the team traded for Sophie Cunningham during the last WNBA offseason.

One thing was for sure: Cunningham was a fan of Caitlin Clark. This was shown by the praise that Cunningham had about Clark during podcast appearances in 2024, along with her (somewhat jokingly) trying to recruit Clark to the Mercury.

But Indiana fans quickly came to understand that there was a lot more to Cunningham than just being a fan of Clark. Not only was she an effective three-point shooter and a solid defender, but she also had a gritty play style and was never afraid to stand up for her teammates.

There's no better example of this than her acting as Clark's enforcer, especially when she retaliated on Sun player Jacy Sheldon by throwing her down one quarter after her and Clark got into a scuffle during a June game.

Jun 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon (4) get into a fight in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On-court actions like these, combined with Cunningham being willing to provide her unapologetic opinion on any matters she desires, have made her a villain to many members of the WNBA community. But she certainly isn't a villain to the Fever's fan base.

Sophie Cunningham's Meal Service Moment Makes Fans Want Free Agenc Return

Cunningham also has a very sweet and gentle side that Indiana fans have come to adore. And this was conveyed in a November 8 X post from the Fever's social media account, where Cunningham was mic'd up while serving food at the annual Aaron Nesmith Come To Our House Dinner.

The video shows Cunningham sharing several heartwarming moments with the people she's serving to. And at one point, she said, “This is what we’re here for. We’re here for you.”

“This is what we’re here for. We’re here for you.”❣️



Sophie Cunningham was mic’d up at the annual Aaron Nesmith Come To Our House Dinner presented by @USFoods and the Pacers Foundation helping serve warm meals to local Hoosiers to tip off the holiday season 🍞🧅 pic.twitter.com/JynmHk2B4J — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) November 8, 2025

This message, and Cunningham's overall demeanor, have fans clamoring for the Fever to bring her back in free agency this winter, which is shown by social media comments.

"Sign her to a multi year deal. She is such a great fit for this city and for this team," wrote @phoenix_20_20 in a comment.

"We’re bringing her back, right?" added @big_emy_87.

@egregiousking said, "Sign her. Yesterday."

"I cannot emphasize this enough



"She does not have to do this



"She is a free agent... She is cris crossing the country doing everything under the sun and still finds time to do this



"So everyone that thinks she’s not gonna be back for some reason



"Pump the brakes," X user @cc22report replied.

I cannot emphasize this enough



She does not have to do this



She is a free agent



Remember when she talked on her podcast about how Cathy couldn’t fine her because she’s not under contract



She is cris crossing the country doing everything under the sun and still finds time to… https://t.co/UhCvGorpIv — CC Report on Campus (@cc22report) November 8, 2025

"Sophie Cunningham melting hearts," added @HullTiktok.

"Come on Indiana Fever lock her down to a lifetime contract. The Fever already know what she can bring to the table. Get her locked in soon. We love her . Go Fever," wrote @KeithMack43.

@Rusty339339339 wrote, "Talk about lighting up a room!"

"The people of Indiana love her so much..." said @chainer2111.

@DayDreamThis The people of Indiana love her so much... https://t.co/5uNnLBiKR8 — Fuck Cancel Culture (@chainer2111) November 8, 2025

"She is a blessing to the community," said @SophieC_FanClub.

@AponiLolay80 added, "Such a good heart. We love Sophie!!!"

These Fever fans have made their opinion on Cunningham's future extremely clear.

