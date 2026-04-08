Sophie Cunningham's TV Role Sparks Confusion as Free Agency Decision Looms

Sophie Cunningham is easily one of the WNBA's most recognizable players. Her wittiness and 'enforcer' mentality have made her an Indiana Fever fan favorite. Although she doesn't likely plan to retire from basketball anytime soon, it appears that she is already feeling out new gigs that can carry on beyond her playing career.

Cunningham took to her Instagram account Tuesday night to announce that she will be a contributor for USA Network's WNBA telecasts this season. Broadcasting isn't new for her, as she spent time as a TV analyst for the Phoenix Suns when playing for the Mercury.

"I'm back baby and with a NEW SQUAAAAD!! I'm joining the @usasports team throughout the year to contribute to studio coverage of @wnba games on @usanetwork," Cunningham posted.

Fever Fans Reacted to Cunningham’s Announcement Amid Uncertainty

With Cunningham's 2026 WNBA team uncertain, the announcement of her latest gig led to some confusion on social media. As it stands, she is an unrestricted free agent. And her future status has been a consistent talking point among the Fever faithful.

Starting Wednesday, the Fever can begin negotiations with Cunningham in an effort to keep her on board—of course, if the price is right. In the wake of Cunningham's post, Fever beat reporter Scott Agness shared the news on X, which led to concern among some fans.

One X user wrote, "how can someone be an active player and be a contributor? Is that possible?"

How can someone be an active player and be a contributor? Is that possible? — Dani🇵🇷💜 (@danisnow27) April 8, 2026

"So, like a "sports analyst"? If so that's a big deal in concerns to the Fever roster," wrote another fan under the post.

So like a “ sports analyst” ? If so that’s a big deal in concerns to the Fever roster — ceeeelllzzzzz (@cillughh) April 8, 2026

While others simply asked the question many were probably thinking themselves. "Is she still playing?," said @tennisdudz22

"Huh?" added @Deuce1042

Others even wondered if Cunningham was fully recovered from the MCL injury that ended her 2025 campaign.

"Is she out with injury?," wrote @StanfordWBBBlog

Due to all the responses, Agness posted a clarification to put Fever fans' nerves at ease reassuring them that Cunningham's commentary schedule does not interfere with her playing. He wrote, "For those asking, this TV opportunity for Sophie Cunningham is in addition to playing. Like Caitlin Clark with NBA and Draymond Green and TNT."

thank you for clarifying Scott, i can now breathe again 😮‍💨 — KAYLA 🏀🔥 (@kbfever93) April 8, 2026

Cunningham's toughness and personality clearly connected with supporters during her lone season in Indiana, and TV executives likely think the same thing will happen with audiences at home.

I don’t think this means she isn’t playing. Draymond Green does this with Inside the NBA. https://t.co/bpwD9S5rf0 — Jesse Morrison (@morrscode_) April 8, 2026

After the dust settled on the announcement several fans took the clarification to confirm Cunningham would be staying with the Fever.

"Sophie Cunningham got her TV gig. She is accepting less money. She has to work it out with the team she is playing for," @sohali2012 posted.

Sophie Cunningham got her TV gig. She is accepting less money. She has to work it out with the team she is playing for. https://t.co/9sTTCtSYrt — CCFC-off season (@sohali2012) April 8, 2026

This was a sentiment shared by several others.

This is weird



No two ways about it



Maybe unprecedented?



Doesn't mean she's not playing this year, they can figure out the schedule so she does it remotely on her off days



However I find it tough to believe they would bring her on board without knowing her exact schedule and… https://t.co/oFULt1RSKZ — CC Report (@cc22report) April 8, 2026

"I would think this guarantees she’s in Indy," wrote @eab2121

Though fans will be holding their breath all week until news breaks on where Cunningham's home will be for the 2026 season, it's clear that she'll continue to make waves with whatever she does.