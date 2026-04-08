Sophie Cunningham's TV Role Sparks Confusion as Free Agency Decision Looms
Sophie Cunningham is easily one of the WNBA's most recognizable players. Her wittiness and 'enforcer' mentality have made her an Indiana Fever fan favorite. Although she doesn't likely plan to retire from basketball anytime soon, it appears that she is already feeling out new gigs that can carry on beyond her playing career.
Cunningham took to her Instagram account Tuesday night to announce that she will be a contributor for USA Network's WNBA telecasts this season. Broadcasting isn't new for her, as she spent time as a TV analyst for the Phoenix Suns when playing for the Mercury.
"I'm back baby and with a NEW SQUAAAAD!! I'm joining the @usasports team throughout the year to contribute to studio coverage of @wnba games on @usanetwork," Cunningham posted.
Fever Fans Reacted to Cunningham’s Announcement Amid Uncertainty
With Cunningham's 2026 WNBA team uncertain, the announcement of her latest gig led to some confusion on social media. As it stands, she is an unrestricted free agent. And her future status has been a consistent talking point among the Fever faithful.
Starting Wednesday, the Fever can begin negotiations with Cunningham in an effort to keep her on board—of course, if the price is right. In the wake of Cunningham's post, Fever beat reporter Scott Agness shared the news on X, which led to concern among some fans.
One X user wrote, "how can someone be an active player and be a contributor? Is that possible?"
"So, like a "sports analyst"? If so that's a big deal in concerns to the Fever roster," wrote another fan under the post.
While others simply asked the question many were probably thinking themselves. "Is she still playing?," said @tennisdudz22
"Huh?" added @Deuce1042
Others even wondered if Cunningham was fully recovered from the MCL injury that ended her 2025 campaign.
"Is she out with injury?," wrote @StanfordWBBBlog
Due to all the responses, Agness posted a clarification to put Fever fans' nerves at ease reassuring them that Cunningham's commentary schedule does not interfere with her playing. He wrote, "For those asking, this TV opportunity for Sophie Cunningham is in addition to playing. Like Caitlin Clark with NBA and Draymond Green and TNT."
Cunningham's toughness and personality clearly connected with supporters during her lone season in Indiana, and TV executives likely think the same thing will happen with audiences at home.
After the dust settled on the announcement several fans took the clarification to confirm Cunningham would be staying with the Fever.
"Sophie Cunningham got her TV gig. She is accepting less money. She has to work it out with the team she is playing for," @sohali2012 posted.
This was a sentiment shared by several others.
"I would think this guarantees she’s in Indy," wrote @eab2121
Though fans will be holding their breath all week until news breaks on where Cunningham's home will be for the 2026 season, it's clear that she'll continue to make waves with whatever she does.
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Lindsay Burke covers women’s basketball for Indiana Fever On SI and Women’s Fastbreak On SI. She graduated from Purdue University Fort Wayne with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism and a minor in media production. Early in her career she covered ECHL hockey, the NFL and college football and has since expanded her expertise to the WNBA and the Fever franchise.Follow lindsay_burke94