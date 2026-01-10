Sophie Cunningham Signals Strong Desire for Fever Reunion Ahead of Free Agency

Once a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is ratified between the WNBA league office and the players, the focus will turn towards what's sure to be a hectic free agency period.

Almost every veteran in the league is set to become a free agent. However, few have been clearer about their intentions than Sophie Cunningham, who spent the 2025 season with the Indiana Fever.

While Cunningham has made it clear that she's going to do what's best for herself and her family, she has made it clear that she'd love to return to Indiana if they give her a competitive offer.

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts against the Phoenix Mercury during an WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham opens door to Fever return with candid comments

Cunningham reiterated this with clear comments she made during an interview at her "Sophie Cunningham Classic" event on January 9.

"Who did I get to play with? No, I'm kidding," Cunningham said when a laugh when asked how fun 2025 was, considering who she got to play with, per an X post from Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17). Cunningham then added, "It has been so much fun. Just being back in the Midwest, I'm back to my roots, I'm back to being around the people that I grew up around, and I feel the most alive. I'm dealing with an injury, but I mean, people are like, 'You're not limping!' I'm like, 'That's a good thing!' So rehab is going well.

"But the Indiana Fever was such a blessing. It's more my speed, more my style of play, and the girls in the locker room, at any level, it's hard to find a group that really loves each other, and especially at the pros, we really did. So it just made a really fun culture in Indiana," Cunningham continued.

Indiana Fever forward Damiris Dantas (12), Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) huddle up Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She was then asked what was so special about that Fever group last season, and said, "I don't know, I just think that we all had a vision of what this team could be; we kept the main thing, the main thing, and that's winning basketball games. And I've got to shout out Kelsey Mitchell, too. She really held it down for us when all of us got injured and whatnot. She was just one of the best teammates I've ever had. And so, it was cool when our team just started going down; our team just got closer and closer.

"Hopefully this next year, we don't know about the CBA, but hopefully we can keep our core together and go get a championship together," Cunningham concluded.

Watch my full live interview with #Mizzou legend Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) at day one of the Sophie Cunningham Classic (@sophiecclassic)



"We want them to leave here thinking they can do anything."



Outstanding event put on by the Cunningham family 👏 pic.twitter.com/oAFrlle1VK — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) January 10, 2026

Fever fans are hoping the same thing as Cunningham.

Recommended Reading: