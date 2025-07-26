Stephanie White Assesses New Signing Chloe Bibby's Fit with Indiana Fever

On July 25, the Indiana Fever announced that they had signed Australian forward Chloe Bibby to a 7-day contract.

Bibby is 27 years old and spent time playing with the Golden State Valkyries earlier this season, averaging 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game across five contests. Her season scoring high actually came against the Fever on June 19, when she scored 12 points in 24 minutes played.

Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Chloe Bibby (left) defends against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Stephanie White Speaks on Chloe Bibby's Indiana Fever Fit

Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media after her team's July 26 practice, and shared a strong message about Bibby's fit.

"I mean, her ability to stretch the floor, to be a shot maker, to create some space on the interior for [Aliyah Boston]. Her size, certainly as well, are all things that we liked," White said, per a YouTube video from Tony East. "Now we get an opportunity to see. She came in, she studied the offense, and she has been really good."

When asked about the challenge of integrating a player this late in the season, White said, "Yeah, it's a challenge always, any time you're integrating. But I think at the position that she'll play for us, really being somebody that's middle of the floor, stretching the floor, there's not a lot of nuance to how we'll use her."

She concluded by saying, "We'll shorten the playbook a little bit, make it specific to the ways that we can continue to stretch the floor when we put her on the floor with [Boston]."

Bibby will get to make a first impression on the Fever's fan base against the Chicago Sky on July 27.

