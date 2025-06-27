Stephanie White Calls Out Absent 'Killer Instinct' After Fever Collapse vs Sparks

The Indiana Fever suffered an 85-75 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on June 26. As a result, they are now 7-8 on the 2025 WNBA season and 4-4 at their home Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.

While no defeat is ideal, this one is especially frustrating because Indiana took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter before suffering a collapse down the stretch. This has been a common occurrence for Indiana, as they've squandered several double-digit leads by floundering in the fourth quarter this season, especially of late.

And after the game, head coach Stephanie White sent a scathing message about her team's mentality.

"I mean, I think that we haven't shown a killer instinct yet," White said when asked about these fourth quarter collapses, per Tony East's YouTube channel. "We have had a tendency to relax in those moments, instead of... go for the kill.

"We've had empty possessions, where we've been too lax with the basketball... We've had breakdowns on the defensive end of the floor. It's just moments of mental lapses or mental relaxation that you can't have in this league," White added.

When asked specifically about the her team failed to do defensively, White cited a lack of communication, lack of discipline to coverages, lack of physicality, and undisciplined fouling, along with empty possessions on offense.

White is clearly frustrated with her team right now. However, some fans would say that she deserves a sizable share of the blame, given that it's her job to address these ongoing issues and late-game collapses as the season progresses.

Recommended Reading: