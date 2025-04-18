Stephanie White Cites Nikola Jokic as Aliyah Boston Fever Usage Blueprint
Indiana Fever fans can't wait to see how their team's offense looks under new head coach Stephanie White, who is renowned among the WNBA community for her ability to construct strategies for both offense and defense.
There's no doubt that Aliyah Boston is one of Indiana's most talented players. However, given that she has solely been used in the post during the first two seasons, there's an argument to be made that she has just scratched the surface of her offensive potential.
This is why it was exciting to hear White detail how she intends to utilize Boston during an April 16 interview on the Good Follow show.
"I think Aliyah is an outstanding facilitator as well, from that post position," White said. "So we're going to use her a little more like a hub, right? A little bit more like a [Nikola] Jokic, in how she gets the ball. And whether that's in the trail, in a lot of our stuff in flow, or whether that's on the block.
"I don't want her to have to work as hard, one-on-one... We want to make her life easier," White added. "As opposed to just, everybody knows a strong side pick and roll is coming. So a little bit more movement, a little bit more usage in terms of her facilitating, and a little bit more versatility in her game."
White then continued, "I mean, challenging her to become a consistent — doesn't have to be high volume — but to become a consistent three-point shooter... Being able to use other aspects of her game outside of just pounding with her back to the basket."
Hearing White cite Boston's future usage as something akin to Nuggets star Nikola Jokic (who is a three-time NBA MVP and arguably the world's best basketball player right now) has got to have Fever fans excited.