Stephanie White Details How Fever Will Be 'More Dangerous' When Caitlin Clark Returns

The Indiana Fever are in the midst of a season-best winning streak, edging the Seattle Storm on Sunday night for their fifth consecutive win.

Despite the absence of star guard Caitlin Clark, out since July 15 with a right groin injury, Indiana is playing some of its best basketball yet, thanks to an impressive collective effort.

White: Caitlin Clark (groin) remains without timetable for return.



"The most important thing for us is Caitlin's long-term health, getting her back to 100% before we put her back on the floor." — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 4, 2025

While the Fever have declined to announce any timetable for Clark's return, head coach Stephanie White joined NBA Today to discuss the potential impact of a healthy #22 returning to the lineup.

"She demands so much gravity on the defensive end of the floor," White heralded. "She's constantly seeing multiple players, and she makes the right reads and the right plays for our group. So she's going to continue to allow us to stretch the floor."

Caitlin Clark Raises Ceiling for Red-Hot Fever Offense

Unlike Clark's first of three stints on the shelf, Indiana has had no trouble scoring the rock this time around.

With role players like Aari McDonald and Sophie Cunningham clicking in sync with All-Stars Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, the Fever look as dangerous and well-balanced as they have all season.

Now add an exceptional playmaker and three-level scorer like Clark to the mix, and dreams of a dominant offensive attack begin to take shape.

"I think everybody else will be able to get more higher percentage looks because of what she demands on the defensive end of the floor," White posited.

Boston has been a consistent beneficiary of Clark's facilitation, but it's also worth considering how her return will open up more scoring chances for fresher faces, such as McDonald and Indiana's new stretch four Chloe Bibby.

Caitlin Clark has 49 assists to Aliyah Boston this season — still 5th most by a duo this season. pic.twitter.com/ohmSxYCC6G — FeverStats (@FeverStats) August 3, 2025

And while Clark is best known for her offensive prowess, White made a point to highlight her impact on the defensive end as well.

"She brings her own defensive versatility because of her length, because of her size," noted White. "So we'll certainly look different, I think we'll be that much more dangerous on offense in particular."

Fever fans may have to wait a couple more weeks to see Clark in action, but the excitement is mounting.

