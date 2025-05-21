Stephanie White Explains Fateful Final Play That Led to Fever Loss vs Dream
The Indiana Fever suffered their first defeat of the 2025 WNBA season on May 90, as they came up just short at home against the Atlanta Dream by a score of 91-90.
The Fever were down essentially the entire game before orchestrating a comeback in the fourth quarter. They ultimately took a one-point lead after Aliyah Boston made one of two free throws during one of the game's final possessions. Then, Dream player Rhyne Howard was fouled and made two free throws on the other end, giving Atlanta a one-point lead with about 10 seconds remaining.
From there, Caitlin Clark inbounded the ball along the sideline (after a Fever timeout to advance the ball) and made a great pass to Natasha Howard, who was on the opposite post. Howard got the ball, made a move, took a shot, had it blocked at the rim, got the ball back, then took a final shot along the baseline — which also missed and was rebounded by Atlanta, thus cementing the loss.
Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media after the game. And at one point, she got honest about what the plan was on this final play.
"Initially, we tried to get the ball to [Aliyah Boston], but she was being chucked, so she couldn't get there," White said, per Scott Agness' YouTube account. "[Natasha] was open.
"We probably should've called timeout in that situation. But I felt like Tash was due. She had a good look. She had two good looks, and that's really all you can ask for in that situation."
It's interesting to hear White say that she should have taken a timeout after the initial plam to get Aliyah Boston didn't work. Regardless, the Fever have a quick turnaround before they face the Dream once again on Thursday.