Stephanie White Explains Fever Matchup Issues Against Dream After Tough Win
The Indiana Fever improved to 2-1 and got revenge against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, May 22, producing an 81-76 win just two days after suffering a 91-90 defeat to the Dream on their home court.
Just like the Fever, there's no doubt that the Dream is a much improved team from one season ago, when they finished with a 15-25 record. This is largely owed to them adding two elite post players in Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones. Adding these two to the dynamic duo of Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray makes for a versatile team that can score in many different ways from all levels.
And given that the Fever's strengths are in the backcourt and with their wing depth (aside from Aliyah Boston in the post), this poses clear matchup problems for Stephanie White's squad.
White got honest these matchup woes when speaking with the media after Thursday's win.
"I don't feel like we match up well with them," White said with a laugh when a reporter asked why Indiana matches up so well with the Dream, per the Fever's YouTube account. "I mean, they're tough to handle. Obviously, they've got a lot of Olympians, they're quick and skilled on the perimeter, they're big and strong and tough on the interior, they're experienced.
"So I feel like we have to use our versatility to combat some of that size that they have, and we have to use our depth to be able to try to wear down their really great guards," White added. "That's why it takes a collective effort, and the contributions that we got from our bench were huge."
Luckily for White and the Fever, they only have to face that Dream twice more this season, with the next matchup coming on June 10.