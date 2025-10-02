Stephanie White Explains How Unrivaled Fueled Lexie Hull Breakout Season

Lexie Hull has taken a leap in every season with the Indiana Fever -- and 2025 marked her biggest yet.

Fresh off a fifth-place finish in 6th Player of the Year voting, Hull carved out a steady spot in Indiana's starting lineup, drawing 30 starts in 44 games and logging a career-high 27.0 minutes a night. The fourth-year guard capitalized, posting career bests in points (7.2), rebounds (4.3), and assists (1.8) while ranking second amongst WNBA guards in defensive WAR.

Lexie Hull is averaging career-highs in:



• PPG

• RPG

• APG

• SPG

• FGM

pic.twitter.com/Cfz7qDpenF — FeverStats (@FeverStats) September 6, 2025

Head coach Stephanie White chalks up the progression to a productive offseason.

"Lexie came back a much more aggressive, assertive player from Unrivaled," White observed at Indiana's exit interviews.

Along with teammates Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith, Hull participated in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, a domestic three-on-three women's basketball league founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. While she'd finish with the fourth-worst scoring rate out of the league's 39 players, the long-term benefits were undeniable.

A more confident Hull seized a larger role in the offense, one that would only expand amidst injuries in the backcourt to Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and Aari McDonald. With a capable three-point stroke and a relentless motor, Hull became a critical part of the recipe for Indiana's success.

To that point, she proved indispensable during the Fever's stunning postseason run, starting all eight contests and averaging 10.3 points despite an ailing back as Indiana came within a win of the WNBA Finals.

My thoughts on Lexie Hull.



No box score will tell you how much she impacts the game.



But if you watch any Fever game, it is so abdunantly clear who is working the hardest out of anyone on the court no matter what it costs her.



Truly an irreplaceable player for this franchise. — Michael (@Ser_Dweeb) September 29, 2025

"She's just a hard player to take off the floor because of how hard she plays, because of the fact that she plays on both ends," acknowledged White. "She's not just an energy player, she's a toughness player. She does all of those things that you can't teach."

Lexie Hull Found Confidence in Shot Despite Midseason Struggles

Jun 24, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) shoots a three point shot against the Seattle Storm during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

With Hull, stats don't tell the full story.

Her 2024 shooting -- 44.1% from the field and a blistering 47.1% from deep -- was always going to be difficult to maintain, particularly as her volume climbed.

Yet the fourth-year guard picked up right where she left off, shooting 50% from three and 46.5% overall entering July. Colder times lay ahead, however, and Clark's third and final injury stint proved especially detrimental for Hull.

"Throughout the course of the season, she was defended differently," explained White. "She's defended differently when Sophie and Caitlin are on the floor, with AB and Kelsey [Mitchell], than she is when they're not playing. She probably went from six, seven on the scouting report to three, four."

In a season of peaks and valleys for the Fever, Hull's low point came immediately after the All-Star break. Over an eight-game stretch, the typically efficient guard shot just 18.8% from the field and 4-for-31 (12.9%) from three, accentuated by a season-worst outing against the Phoenix Mercury in which she went 1-11 from the field and 0-8 from distance.

Hull found her groove the very next game, notching 17 points on 5-9 shooting and a 4-6 clip from beyond the arc en route to a 22-point win over the Chicago Sky.

"I feel like her shot -- a lot of times a shot's just a mental thing," White posited.

With her shot falling once more, Hull carried momentum from the regular season into the playoffs, delivering a memorable dagger in a must-win Game 2 against the Atlanta Dream.

LEXIE HULL CAPS OFF AN INCREDIBLE 3RD QUARTER FOR THE FEVER WITH A BUZZER-BEATING THREE!



The Fever outscored the Dream 24-15 in the 3rd frame! #WNBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mt69o9bj96 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 17, 2025

Even despite the midseason malaise, neither the confidence of player nor coach wavered.

"I'm never worried about her shot," White affirmed. "It always looks good, she always takes good shots. As someone who played the game, the most important thing is that she stayed confident in that and continued to take them."

LEXIE HULL IS UNRIVALED ✅ Presented by @Ally



Catch her again in Season 2 starting Jan. 5 on TNT, truTV and Max. 📺 pic.twitter.com/61gmgtMFDF — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) September 23, 2025

Hull and Boston will return for the second season of Unrivaled while Mitchell joins a growing list of newcomers.

