Stephanie White Gushes About Fever Rookie's Future
The Indiana Fever selected former Florida State guard Makayla Timpson with the No. 19 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
While typically players who are selected at around this point in the draft are considered long shots to make their team's roster, it became clear right away that Timpson might be an exception. Ever since day one of training camp, Timpson has seemed to impress with how well her game has translated on the court from college.
She also has made an impact during the Fever's two preseason games and will surely receive solid minutes during their final preseason contest on May 10 against the Atlanta Dream.
In fact, Fever head coach Stephanie White all-but confirmed Timpson will make the team when speaking before Saturday's game.
"You know, her greatest growth is in front of her," White said of Timpson, per an X post from @FeverBandwagon. "She's long, she's athletic, she's got great hands, she's got soft touch, she improved every year. She's coachable, she has played various roles throughout her entire career, so she's used to that.
"Our team is deep. There are gonna be times where she might be in the rotation, there are gonna be times where she might not," White added. "But her ability to stay ready, her ability to work, to continue to get better... I think the sky is the limit for her."
White speaking in the future tense seems like confirmation that Timpson is making the Fever's roster. It will be fun for fans to see how she continues to grow and develop as the year continues.