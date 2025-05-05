Stephanie White Has Blunt 5-Word Message for Question on Caitlin Clark's Logo Three
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever hit the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Sunday in an exhibition game against the Brazilian National Team. The day marked an especially commemorative moment as it was a homecoming for Clark as a former Iowa Hawkeye.
Clark is a veritable hero in her home state as she put Iowa women’s basketball on the map, particularly standing out for the logo threes she would launch from what often felt like a different zip code. And in classic Clark fashion, the spot where she shattered the all-time NCAA scoring record (yes, that includes both men’s and women’s records) was a deep 35-footer. That very spot on the court has since been memorialized with her #22 jersey number as a lasting tribute to her iconic moment.
So of course Clark had to attempt a shot on a court with her own jersey number etched into it her first game back home. But she didn’t just do that, she stopped a full foot behind the 22, sinking the shot from and even deeper 36-feet away, sending the arena into an eruption of cheers and celebrations.
Despite the excitement, Fever head coach Stephanie White was asked about potentially having to reign in some of Clark’s logo three attempts at times after the game, a question to which she bluntly responded, “That’s just who she is".
"I mean nobody tells Steph Curry not to take good shots, right?”, White added. The statements closely resembled one made by Clark's former coach at Iowa, Lisa Bluder telling David Letterman on his Netflix series, “You don’t say ‘Whoa’ to a racehorse.”
Clark herself revered the event in the post game press conference saying, “These are the moments you never take for granted and you kinda just wanna stay in for forever.
"I had to give the fans a little something. I told you I was going to," she continued.
It is such shots that made fans fall in love with her game, and playing for a coach like White allows Clark to express her instinct on the court without constraint. With this preseason glimpse into what is yet to come, the stage is set and the anticipation of what she can bring to the Fever in the regular season is sky-high. Especially knowing Clark has a coach who understands what she's all about.