Stephanie White Has Relatable 2-Word Response to Caitlin Clark Injury Update Question
The Indiana Fever are moments away from tipping off the 7th game of their 2025 WNBA regular season, when they will take on the Washington Mystics.
The good news is that one of the Fever's injured guards will be returning to the court on Tuesday. This guard is Sydney Colson. And while her being back is going to be a huge asset for the Fever against Washington, it isn't the guard that fans are clamoring to finally return to the court.
Of course, this guard would be Caitlin Clark, who is still working her way back to action after suffering a left quad strain during her team's May 24 game against the New York Liberty. When news of Clark's injury broke on May 26, the team made it clear that Clark would be missing at least two weeks and then would be re-evaluated at that point.
That was eight days ago, which means that Clark will not only miss Tuesday's contest but also Indiana's June 7 game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.
This information didn't keep a reporter from asking head coach Stephanie White about whether she has any update on Clark's injury status before Tuesday's contest.
"No. Not yet. Sorry," White said when asked if there are any update to Clark or Sophie Cunningham's injuries, per Scott Agness' YouTube account.
"I wish," White added with a smile after a brief pause.
Every single Indiana Fever fan in the world right now is also wishing that there was a (positive) update on Clark's injury. And perhaps that update will arrive in the coming days.