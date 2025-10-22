Stephanie White Outlines Indiana Fever Free Agency Priorities

The Indiana Fever have a lot to look forward to as the WNBA offseason approaches. For one, this franchise has got to still be feeling good about how their 2025 campaign concludes, specifically that their injury-depleted roster came up one game short of beating the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Semifinals.

This is made even more impressive because Las Vegas went on to sweep the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals en route to winning a league championship, which suggests that perhaps the Fever would have found success against Phoenix if they had been able to beat the Aces.

Alas, that is not what happened. And now the Fever's focus is on improving their roster this offseason so that they're well-positioned to compete for a league championship in 2026, which should hopefully come when Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Fever's roster are healthier than they were this year.

Stephanie White Gets Clear on Fever's Free Agency Focus

When speaking with the media on October 2, Fever GM Amber Cox got crystal clear about what her team's main focus will be when entering the WNBA free agency period this winter.

"I'm going to sound like a broken record from last year. The priority will be Kelsey Mitchell, and making sure she remains in a Fever jersey," Cox said. She later added, "[Mitchell] will continue to be a focal point as we enter free agency."

Indiana head coach Stephanie White shared a similar sentiment during her October 22 appearance on IndyStar's Fever Insider podcast.

"I mean, [Mitchell] was the number one priority [in free agency] a year ago, and she's the number one priority this year," White said, per a YouTube video from IndyStar. "She has been so important. And I said this last year: Kelsey deserves to go through this stage of her Indiana Fever career. She has been through the worst of the worst... and she has showed up like a pro every day."

At another point in the discussion, White added, “I do think that making sure that we're all on the same page about free agency, No. 1, and what that looks like and what our opportunities are, is going to be important [this offseason],” per an article from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

Clearly, the Fever's staff is on the same page about bringing Mitchell back. And it will be fascinating to see which other players they target once that top priority (hopefully) returns to this team.

