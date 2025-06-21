Indiana Fever On SI

Stephanie White Provides DeWanna Bonner Update Amid Indiana Fever Absence

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke about DeWanna Bonner's absence from the team.
Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner (25) talks with an official Tuesday, May 20, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner (25) talks with an official Tuesday, May 20, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Indiana Fever managed quite well without head coach Stephanie White during their June 7 game against the Chicago Sky (White missed the game due to personal reasons), this was not the case when White was absent for the team's June 19 road contest against the Golden State Valkyries, which resulted in a Fever loss.

Of course, White wasn't the only key piece for the Fever who wasn't in Chase Center on Thursday, as veteran wing DeWanna Bonner is still away from the team because of personal reasons.

Bonner has missed the past three games. And when speaking with the media on Saturday, White got honest about whether there's any timeline for her return.

"She's doing well. She's doing well," White said of Bonner, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar. "Again, no timeline. I think it's day-to-day, and for us to just make sure that we're continuing to be supportive of DB".

Bonner is averaging 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game this season. This is the lowest points per game and tied for the lowest minutes per game she has had in her legendary 16-season WNBA career.

Of course, this was to be expected, given that the Fever are loaded with talented offensive players. Therefore, Bonner surely recognized that her value for the team this season wouldn't be contingent on her scoring a lot, and instead, she can make an impact with her defense and playmaking ability.

This is why the Fever will be looking forward to Bonner's return.

