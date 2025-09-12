Stephanie White Reveals Indiana Fever Playoff 'Advantage'

While their 2025 WNBA regular season is now over, the Indiana Fever will be keeping a close eye on how Thursday's slate of games plays out, given how it will determine who they face in the first round of the imminent postseason.

What the Fever do know is that they'll be playing either the Atlanta Dream or the Las Vegas Aces, both of which are teams that have been playing great of late and appear to be peaking at the perfect time. However, Indiana has also won three straight games and finally has a set roster, given that no players have been injured during that stretch (which feels like a miracle, considering the injuries Indiana has had to deal with to this point).

What's for sure is the Fever have a tough test ahead, and will have their work cut out for them if they want to secure a first round upset next week. While the odds might be against them, having players like Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull, and Natasha Howard on their roster means that the Fever can't be counted out.

Sep 9, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) celebrates a three-point basket during the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Stephanie White Explains Fever 'Advantage' Heading into WNBA Playoffs

Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media after her team's August 11 practice. And at one point, she sent a poignant message when asked whether the adversity her team has faced this year gives them an edge heading into the postseason.

"I think so. I think certainly it does," White said, per a YouTube video from Tony East. "When we've managed it the way we've managed it throughout the course of the season, in-game managing adversity is hopefully gonna seem like nothing for us. And we've managed some of that throughout the course of play, as well. Even in the last few games we've had in September, being able to manage different situations.

"I think it does give this group an advantage. There's never any substitute for experience, and going through the experience that we've gone through throughout the course of the year allows us to be flexible, allows us to stay locked in the moment, and understand what's necessary," White concluded.

The Fever will take any advantage they can get at this point, even if it's having the experience of having faced adversity.

White noted at another point in the interview that she'll surely be asleep by the time the Las Vegas Aces' game finishes (which determines who the Fever will play), but Indiana fans will know their opponent by Friday morning.

