Stephanie White Reveals What Went Wrong for Fever in Loss to Sparks

The Indiana Fever fell to 9-9 on the 2025 WNBA regular season after a July 5 defeat to the Los Angeles Sparks by a score of 89-87.

Indiana has struggled against Los Angeles this season, as they also lost to them on June 26 after blowing a fourth quarter lead. Of course, both of these games have come without star guard Caitlin Clark on the court. But Fever head coach Stephanie White isn't going to be content with any excuses, especially because the Fever proved how well they can play without Clark in their two games before Saturday's loss.

White got honest about what went wrong for her team this time around when speaking with the media on July 5.

"I think they just put their head down and started to attack us. They did a really good job of recognizing when our guards, our small guards, got switched on to. Whether it was [Rickea] Jackson, or [Azura] Stevens," White said of the Sparks, per a video from Tony East's YouTube account.

"They also did a good job of executing some of their schemes. I thought some of those screens, screener actions that they ran, we went over for the past two days. So we weren't very disciplined in that. But I felt like they let the game come to them... and we, on the other hand, really felt pressed."

White ended her answer by saying, "We've gotta protect our paint."

The Fever have three days of no games before facing the Golden State Valkyries on July 9, which is hopefully a game that Caitlin Clark will be back healthy for.

Recommended Reading: