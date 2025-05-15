Stephanie White Shares Big Concern About Fever's Matchup With Chicago Sky
In exactly two days, the Indiana Fever will be playing in a WNBA regular season basketball game. This will mark the first game that actually counts for the franchise in 234 days, which is a staggering amount of time that Fever fans have had to wait to see their beloved team back on the court, competing for something that will show up in the standings.
What's more, this regular season opener game is against the Chicago Sky, who are arguably Indiana's biggest rival to this point (largely because of the longtime rivalry between Fever star Caitlin Clark and Sky standout Angel Reese). There's no doubt that the Sky's biggest strength is their frontcourt, especially Reese and her fellow second-year forward Kamilla Cardoso.
This tandem are called the "Skycrapers" and are an absolute force when it comes to rebounding (Reese led the league in rebounds per game as a rookie last season). And when speaking with the media on May 14, Fever head coach Stephanie White admitted that this frontcourt is causing her concern.
"How are we gonna keep those bigs off the boards. That's what's gonna be going through my mind," White said when predicting her state of mind during Saturday's game, per a YouTube video from Scott Agness.
It will largely be up to Fever center Aliyah Boston to try and contain Cardoso, which is intriguing because they were teammates on the South Carolina Gamecocks for several seasons.
And players like Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner will likely need to be blocking Reese out on the boards.