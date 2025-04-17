Stephanie White Shares Surprising Way Kelsey Mitchell Can Be 'Key' for Fever
It's no secret that Indiana Fever star guard Kelsey Mitchell will be a crucial component to her team's success during the 2025 season.
The Fever's front office made re-signing Mitchell (who has been with the team since 2018) a top priority this season, largely because of how well she meshed with Caitlin Clark in Indiana's backcourt. Her offensive versatility and ability to create her own offense will add another layer to the Fever's firepower throughout this upcoming campaign.
However, during her April 16 interview on the Good Follow show, Fever head coach Stephanie White conveyed another way she believes Mitchell will make her impact felt.
"I think she can be a real key for us on the defensive end of the floor," White said of Mitchell. "She has been relied upon so heavily offensively in her time in Indiana, and of course had the most talent that she has ever had around her a year ago. And I think this year will be even more so.
"So take some pressure off of her to feel the burden of having to make the play. But also, I think she's going to get more wide-open looks than she has ever gotten before because of who we have on the floor and because their ability to space the floor," she added.
Mitchell hasn't been known for her defense to this point in her career, in large part because of her offensive burden that White alluded to. But having less pressure to generate offense should enable Mitchell to thrive on the defensive end.