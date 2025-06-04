Stephanie White Stresses When Indiana Fever Are at Their Best After Mystics Win
The Indiana Fever improved to 3-4 on the 2025 WNBA season after their 85-76 victory over the Washington Mystics on June 3.
With star guard Caitlin Clark being sidelined for the past three games, the Fever have struggled to make up for her playmaking abilities. While they have enough scorers to beat teams without Clark, her generational passing talent has been sorely missed and is a big reason why the Fever had lost two straight games without her before Tuesday's win.
But Indiana emphasized passing against the Mystics, and their 21 assists compared to Washington's 12 seemed to be the biggest difference maker.
Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media after the game and praised her team's passing prowess.
"Yeah, I mean, 21 assists on 30 made field goals is huge. That's how we want to play. That's how we have to play in order for us to be successful," White said when asked about the ball movement, per the Fever's YouTube account.
"We've got to get that ball moving. I think we had something like eight assists on 10 made field goals in the third quarter. That's when we're gonna be at our best. The ball is gonna be moving, multiple players are gonna be touching it, it finds the right shot on the floor," White continued. "That was big time for us."
With Caitlin Clark sure to be missing at least one more game, other players will have to step up in the passing front once again when the Fever face the Chicago Sky on Saturday.